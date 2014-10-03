FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dunelm says first-quarter comparable sales rise 9 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Dunelm says first-quarter comparable sales rise 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc said like-for-like sales rose 8.9 percent in the first quarter on higher demand for its products and weak comparatives from last year.

The company, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and home utility items, said total sales rose 17 percent to 180.6 million pounds ($291.38 million) in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 27.

More direct sourcing from factories also enabled the company to push up gross margins by about 40 basis points from a year earlier.

1 US dollar = 0.6198 British pound Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.