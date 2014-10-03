Dunelm says first-quarter comparable sales rise 9 pct

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc said like-for-like sales rose 8.9 percent in the first quarter on higher demand for its products and weak comparatives from last year.

The company, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and home utility items, said total sales rose 17 percent to 180.6 million pounds ($291.38 million) in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 27.

More direct sourcing from factories also enabled the company to push up gross margins by about 40 basis points from a year earlier.