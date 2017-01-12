FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Dunelm Q2 LFL sales up marginally on seasonal products pick-up
January 12, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 7 months ago

Dunelm Q2 LFL sales up marginally on seasonal products pick-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said on Thursday its like-for-like sales for the second quarter improved 0.2 percent on improved sales of seasonal items and higher online sales.

* The seller of cushions, curtain and baking equipment said its like-for-like sales for the second quarter ended Dec. 31 would have risen 1.7 percent, if it had included two more days of winter sale.

* Total revenue for the quarter rose 6.6 percent, including its recent acquisition of Worldstores.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
