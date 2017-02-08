Feb 8 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group
Plc raised its interim dividend by 8.3 percent after
notching up a rise in half-year sales on strong online business.
The seller of cushions, curtain and baking equipment said
total sales were up 2.8 percent to 460.5 million pounds
($576.13 million) driven by a 20 percent surge in online sales
and improvement in trading conditions in the second half.
However, like-for-like sales were down 1.6 percent for the
26 weeks to Dec. 31 as unusually warm weather in the first
quarter reduced store footfalls.
The company raised its interim dividend to 6.5 pence per
share from 6 pence a year ago.
($1 = 0.7993 pounds)
