Feb 8 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc raised its interim dividend by 8.3 percent after notching up a rise in half-year sales on strong online business.

The seller of cushions, curtain and baking equipment said total sales were up 2.8 percent to 460.5 million pounds ($576.13 million) driven by a 20 percent surge in online sales and improvement in trading conditions in the second half.

However, like-for-like sales were down 1.6 percent for the 26 weeks to Dec. 31 as unusually warm weather in the first quarter reduced store footfalls.

The company raised its interim dividend to 6.5 pence per share from 6 pence a year ago. ($1 = 0.7993 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)