July 7 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group
Plc reported a 17.7 percent jump in fourth-quarter
revenue as acquisition of Worldstores and better online and home
delivery sales more than offset dull Easter sales.
Shares in Dunelm rose as much as 6.2 percent on Friday,
topping the FTSE midcap index after the company said its
revenue rose to 240 million pounds ($310.94 million) for the 13
weeks ended July 1.
Robust growth in consumer spending has been one of the main
factors sustaining Britain's economy since the Brexit vote last
June. However, retailers fear spending will fall as inflation
erodes real earnings growth.
Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment,
said revenue growth was partly driven by its acquisition of WS
Group, which owns the Worldstores, Kiddicare and Achica brands,
in November for 8.5 million pounds.
The company, which generates 20 percent of its sales online,
saw an improvement in online and home delivery sales on the back
of its launch of Worldstores products on the Dunelm website.
Worldstores contributed 22.6 million pounds, or 9.4 percent
of revenue, to Dunelm in the fourth quarter.
Like-for-like sales rose 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter,
while home delivery sales rose 32.1 percent, Dunelm said.
Sales over the Easter period were 7 percent lower than a
year ago, it said.
The company had warned earlier this year that it would
increase prices on a number of products to offset the impact of
a weak pound.
"We maintain the view that a consumer squeeze on disposable
income will impact the homewares industry and Dunelm," analysts
at Jefferies said in a note on Friday.
Dunelm said it expected full-year pretax profit, excluding
acquisition charges, of 109 million pounds to 111 million
pounds, lower than the 128.9 million pounds reported a year
earlier.
Dunelm's gross margins, excluding Worldstores, fell by about
75 basis points as the company gave more discounts on some of
its end of season stock. It expects full-year gross margin to be
broadly flat from last year at about 49 percent.
Dunelm's shares have fallen 21 percent in the past 12
months, compared with a 22 percent rise in the FTSE midcap
index.
($1 = 0.7718 pounds)
(Reporting By Justin George Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Gopakumar Warrier)