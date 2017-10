LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group PLC : * FY profit before tax 96.2 million STG versus 83.6 million STG * FY revenue 603.7 million STG versus 538.5 million STG * Final dividend of 10.0P per share (2011: 8.0P) * Additional proposed capital return of 65.8 million STG (32.5P per share)