Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group PLC : * FY pretax profit 108.1 million STG, up 12.3 percent * FY total revenues 677.2 million STG, up 12.2 percent * Special dividend of 25.0P per share to be paid in October * Full year dividend of 16.0P (2012: 14.0P * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here