BRIEF-Dunelm Group H1 total sales 406.4 mln stg
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dunelm Group H1 total sales 406.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc

* H1 total sales £406.4m versus £356.4m

* Total sales growth up 14.0 pct versus rise of 4.8 pct

* LFL sales growth of 6.2 pct versus decline of 0.9 pct

* Total revenue for half year grew by 14.0 pct

* Growth in half year reflected weak sales in early part of comparable period last year (due to July 2013 heat wave)

* Gross margin percentage for half year is estimated to be at same level as first half of last financial year

* Anticipate that operating expenses for half year will amount to approximately £137 mln and profit before tax will be in region of £68 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

