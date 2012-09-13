FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New store openings boost Dunelm profit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 13, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

New store openings boost Dunelm profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group Plc reported a 15 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by new store openings during the year and strong trading in the last quarter.

The company said it benefitted from the severe weather that hit the United Kingdom earlier this year.

Dunelm, which sells items such as bedding, curtains, kitchenware and lighting, said like-for-like sales increased 3.1 percent.

Revenue growth was driven by its store development program, which added 14 new superstores during the year.

Dunelm also proposed a final dividend of 10 pence per share as against 8 pence last year. It said it would also return excess capital worth 32.5 pence per share, or a total of 65.8 million pounds, to shareholders.

July-June pretax profit rose to 96.2 million pounds from 83.6 million pounds a year ago. Revenue rose 12.1 percent to 603.7 million pounds.

Shares in the company, which proposed a final dividend of 10 pence per share as against 8 pence last year, closed at 625 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.