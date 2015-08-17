FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE Exchange bids for UAE finance company Dunia -sources
#Funds News
August 17, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

UAE Exchange bids for UAE finance company Dunia -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - UAE Exchange, a global remittance and foreign exchange business headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is among bidders interested in consumer finance company Dunia, though private equity firm KKR & Co has not bid, sources familiar with the matter said.

Among the other parties to have lodged initial bids for Dunia, which were due two weeks ago, was Dubai shopping mall developer Majid Al Futtaim, while there could also be interest from local banks, according to one of the sources, a United Arab Emirates-based banker.

Current Dunia shareholders include Fullerton Financial Holdings -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings -- as well as Abu Dhabi state investment firm Mubadala and private equity house Waha Capital .

Dunia and the three existing shareholders all declined to comment, as did KKR and Morgan Stanley, which is advising Dunia. UAE Exchange and Majid Al Futtaim both said they do not comment on market speculation. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and David French; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
