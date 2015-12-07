FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dunkin' Donuts says will switch to cage-free eggs by 2025
December 7, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dunkin' Donuts says will switch to cage-free eggs by 2025

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Donuts, owned by Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, said it will switch to using cage-free eggs in the United States by 2025, becoming the latest restaurant company to announce plans to move away from eggs sourced from cage-confined chickens.

McDonald’s Corp, the world’s biggest restaurant chain, and Yum Brands Inc’s Taco Bell said this year that they will switch to eggs from cage-free birds.

Dunkin’ also said it will check the feasibility of serving only cage-free eggs on a global basis.

Groups such as the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), Mercy for Animals and World Animal Protection have successfully lobbied many companies to adopt animal welfare practices.

Dunkin’s announcement on Monday came in a joint statement with the HSUS.

Dunkin’ Brands said in May cage-free eggs will account for 10 percent of all eggs used in Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast sandwiches in the United States by the end of 2016.

Dunkin’ Donuts had also said it will not source meat from pigs raised in tight metal enclosures, in the United States after 2022.

The company’s shares were up 1.6 percent at $41.95 on Monday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian)

