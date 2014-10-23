FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dunkin' profit rises 36 pct on higher U.S. sales
October 23, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Dunkin' profit rises 36 pct on higher U.S. sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers visited its coffee and doughnut chain, Dunkin Donuts, in the United States.

The company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, said net income rose to $54.7 million, or 52 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $40.2 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at established Dunkin’ Donuts franchises in the United States, its biggest business by revenue, rose 2 percent in the third quarter.

Total revenue rose 3.4 percent to $192.6 million. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

