Dunkin' Brands revenue jumps 11 pct
July 23, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Dunkin' Brands revenue jumps 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by more traffic at its Dunkin’ Donuts outlets and higher sales of its K-Cups coffee pods.

Net income attributable to Dunkin’ Brands was $42.3 million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 27, compared with $46.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $211.4 million from $190.9 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

