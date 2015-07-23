UPDATE 2-Dunkin' maintains forecast after strong quarter, shares fall

* 2nd-qtr sales rise 11 pct to $211.4 mln

* Earnings/shr of $0.50 vs est. $0.48

* Shares fall as much as 4.8 pct (Adds details from conference call, background, share movement)

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

July 23 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc disappointed investors by not raising its full-year forecast, sending its shares down nearly 5 percent on Thursday, even though the company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

The strong performance by the owner of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins ice cream shops comes despite a fall in U.S. discretionary spending on food.

The company is also facing intense competition from chains such as Wendy’s Co and Starbucks Corp, especially in the fast-growing breakfast category.

Dunkin’ is expanding overseas to boost sales and has also signed deals with Folgers coffee maker JM Smucker Co and Keurig Green Mountain Inc to sell Dunkin’ K-Cups in grocery stores and drugstores as well as on Dunkin’, Smucker and Keurig websites.

The new deals and a rise in customer visits helped the company post an 11 percent rise in second-quarter sales, the biggest percentage growth in a year and a half, but that still wasn’t enough to satisfy investors.

Dunkin’ left its full-year forecast unchanged and that is primarily why the stock is down, Wedbush Securities analyst Nick Setyan said.

The sell-off may also be linked to the stock’s 33 percent jump this year.

“This is a stock that has tremendous performance year to date and over the past year, so I think this is a little bit of profit-taking here,” Philip Van Deusen, director of research at Tigress Financial Partners said.

The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $1.87-$1.91 per share and revenue growth of 6-8 percent on Thursday.

Sales at established U.S. Dunkin’ Donuts outlets, which account for three quarters of total revenue, rose 2.9 percent in the quarter ended June 27. Same-store sales at U.S. Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops rose 3.4 percent.

Sales were expected to rise 2.7 percent at Dunkin’ Donuts and 3.3 percent at Baskin-Robbins, according to analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Dunkin’ Brands was $42.3 million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 27, compared with $46.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of a profit of 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue, which rose to $211.4 million from $190.9 million, also handily beat the average estimate of $203.7 million.

Dunkin’s stock was down 4 percent to $54.22 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.