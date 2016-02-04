FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dunkin' Donuts quarterly U.S. store sales fall 0.8 pct
February 4, 2016 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Dunkin' Donuts quarterly U.S. store sales fall 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported a 0.8 percent fall in sales at established U.S. Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants, hurt by a drop in traffic.

Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix were expecting a growth of 0.8 percent.

Net loss attributable to the company was $8.9 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, compared with a profit of $52.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took a $54.3 million impairment charge related to its Japanese joint venture in the quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

