Dunkin' Donuts operator reports 2.1 pct rise in revenue

April 28 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales at its Dunkin’ Donuts outlets were boosted by demand for coffee-based drinks and breakfast items such as the new GranDDe Burrito.

Net income attributable to Dunkin’ Brands rose to $37.2 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 26, from $25.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $189.8 million from $185.9 million a year earlier.