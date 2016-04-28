FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Dunkin' Donuts operator reports 2.1 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales at its Dunkin’ Donuts outlets were boosted by demand for coffee-based drinks and breakfast items such as the new GranDDe Burrito.

Net income attributable to Dunkin’ Brands rose to $37.2 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 26, from $25.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $189.8 million from $185.9 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

