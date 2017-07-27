FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 5 minutes ago

Dunkin' Brands Group posts surprise dip in Baskin-Robbins sales

2 Min Read

A drink and a doughnut are seen at a Dunkin' Donuts location in the Chicago suburb of Niles, Illinois, February 4, 2015.Jim Young

(Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O), the owner of the Dunkin' Donuts chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by a surprise fall in comparable-restaurant sales at its Baskin-Robbins outlets in the United States.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company posted a 0.9 percent decline in comparable-restaurant sales at its at U.S. Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops, compared with a 1.4 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Sales at established U.S. Dunkin' Donuts outlets open for more than a year, which account for three quarters of total revenue, rose 0.8 percent, missing analysts' expectation of a rise of 1.3 percent.

Net income rose to $55.7 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $49.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

The owner of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains said sales increased to $218.5 million from $216.3 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 64 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $220.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

