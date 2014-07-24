FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Dunkin' Brands U.S. comparable sales miss estimate
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Dunkin' Brands U.S. comparable sales miss estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of states in paragraph 2)

July 24 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, the parent of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream, reported weaker-than-expected U.S. quarterly same-restaurant sales, blaming, in part, an unseasonably cold and rainy start to the spring season.

Sales at established Dunkin’ Donuts franchises in the United States rose 1.8 percent in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 3.3 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company’s net income attributable to Dunkin’ Brands rose to $46.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 28 from $40.8 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 4.6 percent to $190.9 million. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.