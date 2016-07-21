FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Dunkin' Brands quarterly revenue rises 2.3 pct
July 21, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Dunkin' Brands quarterly revenue rises 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's quarterly sales rose 2.3 percent as demand increased for its flavored iced coffee and it benefited from a new feature on its app that allows customers to quickly place and take out orders.

Net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose to $49.6 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 25 from $42.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

The owner of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains said sales increased to $216.3 million from $211.4 million. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

