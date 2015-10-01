Dunkin' Donuts to shut 100 U.S. stores, shares tumble

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc said it would shut 100 Dunkin’ Donuts stores in the United States in 2015 and 2016, sending the company’s shares down almost 13 percent on Thursday.

The company also maintained its full-year forecast of adjusted earnings of $1.87-$1.91 per share, according to an investor day presentation. (bit.ly/1jAk4ag)

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)