Dunkin' Brands' K-Cup packs to be sold online and at retail stores
February 26, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Dunkin' Brands' K-Cup packs to be sold online and at retail stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc said its Dunkin’ K-Cup packs would now be available online and across retail stores in North America through an expanded agreement with J.M. Smucker Co and Keurig Green Mountain Inc .

Dunkin’ K-Cup packs are currently available only in Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the United States.

Keurig exclusively produces Dunkin’ K-Cup, while Smucker currently makes and distributes Dunkin’ Donuts brand bagged coffee.

Under the new agreement, Smucker will market K-Cup packs to grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, drug stores, dollar stores and home improvement stores.

Keurig will market the Dunkin’ K-Cup packs to specialty stores and office superstores.

Dunkin’ Brands said the K-Cup packs will be sold online by various retailers starting spring.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the agreement, which is expected to take effect in the middle of this year.

Dunkin’ Brands also said it had reached a profit sharing agreement under which certain franchisees would get an equal shares of profit from the sale of K-Cup packs and packaged coffee outside its restaurants. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

