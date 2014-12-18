CORRECTED-Dunkin' Brands cuts 2015 same-store sales growth forecast

(Corrects adjusted earnings in last paragraph to $1.88-$1.91 per share from $1.75-$1.76. Also clarifies in second graph sales growth forecast is for Dunkin’ Donuts, not whole company)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc cut its 2015 forecast for same-store sales growth in the United States and operating income growth, citing slowing sales of packaged coffee in its restaurants.

The company said it now expected U.S. comparable-store sales for Dunkin’ Donuts to grow 1-3 percent, down from its previous forecast of 2-4 percent.

It also cut its forecast for adjusted operating income growth to 6-8 percent from 10-12 percent.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of $1.88 to $1.91 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)