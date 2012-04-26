UPDATE 3-Dunkin' looks to rebuild brand outside U.S.

* Aiming to rebuild brand outside U.S. - CEO

* Company sees 2012 adj EPS of $1.21 to $1.24 vs. Street view $1.21

* Q1 EPS $0.25 vs. Wall Street view $0.23

* Q1 Dunkin’ Donuts same-store U.S. sales rise 7.2 pct

By Juhi Arora and Arpita Mukherjee

April 26 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, parent of Dunkin’ Donuts cafes and Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops, said it plans to expand its international presence, aiming to replicate the strong growth it is experiencing in its home market.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ international sales amounted to just $3.9 million in the first quarter, a rise of 2 percent from a year earlier, while Baskin-Robbins’ international sales fell marginally to $24.2 million.

Dunkin’ Brands total revenue rose 9.5 percent to $152.4 million, beating the average analyst forecast of $148.53 million as its U.S. business continued to show strong growth.

The company also raised its profit guidance for the full year after beating market expectations for the quarter.

“We are making progress, but 2012 will be a rebuilding year for the brand outside the U.S.,” Chief Executive Nigel Travis conference call on Thursday.

Dunkin’ recently appointed Giorgio Minardi as head of international operations to turn the business around and get it back on a growth track.

Company executives said they were confident that robust advertising and a stabilization in dairy and other commodity prices would help the international business gain momentum.

Dunkin’ Brands, which operates in nearly 60 countries, plans to add a net 350 to 450 outlets outside the United States this year.

“The company has growth opportunities to open new units in the western U.S. and overseas,” analyst Marc Riddick of William Capital Group said in a note to clients, adding that the company is well positioned to continue to gain U.S. market share.

Riddick, who has a “outperform” rating on the company, raised his price target to $38 from $34.50.

Dunkin’ Brands’ shares were up 1.4 percent at $32.18 in late morning trade. The stock was priced at $19 per share when the company went public last July.

K-CUP A HIT

Dunkin’ Brands, which operates more than 10,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and more than 6,700 Baskin-Robbins restaurants, raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $1.21-$1.24 per share from $1.19-$1.23.

This compares to the average analyst forecast of $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its full-year growth forecast for Dunkin’ Donuts’ U.S. same-store sales to 4-5 percent from 3.5-4 percent.

It also said it now expected same-store sales at U.S. Baskin-Robbins shops to rise by 2-4 percent, compared with its previous forecast of no change to a rise of 2 percent, after promotions boosted sales in the latest quarter.

First-quarter sales at Dunkin’ Donuts were helped by a popular breakfast menu and demand for beverages, including K-Cup portion packs used in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc’s Keurig brewing machine, the company said.

U.S. Dunkin’ Donuts shops account for roughly 75 percent of the company’s revenue and 85 percent of its profit.

Same-store sales in the domestic market rose 7.2 percent at Dunkin’ Donuts and 9.4 percent at Baskin-Robbins in the first quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company earned $26 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.7 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 25 cents per share, ahead of analyst estimates of 23 cents.

The company, which began paying a quarterly dividend last month, said its adjusted operating margin rose to 41.3 percent from 37.8 percent in the same quarter last year.

Private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Thomas H. Lee Partners bought Dunkin’ Brands from global spirits maker Pernod Ricard SA in 2006.

They took the company public last summer in one of the most successful initial public offerings of 2011.