UPDATE 1-Dunkin' Brands to increase legal reserves

June 25 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, the parent of Dunkin’ Donuts cafes and Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops, said it would increase its legal reserve in the current quarter following a court ruling against it in Canada.

A group of Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees in Quebec had filed a lawsuit against the company in 2003 on a variety of claims.

The Quebec Superior Court ruled against Dunkin’ Brands on Friday and ordered the company to pay C$16.4 million plus costs and interest to compensate the loss incurred by the franchises.

Dunkin’ Brands, which operates in nearly 60 countries, said it had earlier reserved C$4 million for the potential loss.

The company said the damages awarded were unwarranted and it intends to appeal the decision.

Shares of the company closed at $34.72 on Friday on the Nasdaq.