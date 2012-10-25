FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dunkin' Brands revenue misses Street as sales slow
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Dunkin' Brands revenue misses Street as sales slow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s profit quadrupled, topping Wall Street estimates, but revenue fell short of forecasts as sales cooled at established U.S. Dunkin’ Donuts cafes.

Domestic Dunkin’ Donuts shops account for almost 75 percent of the company’s revenue and more than 80 percent of its profit.

During the third quarter, the business reported a 2.8 percent rise in same-store sales compared with 6 percent growth a year earlier.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, said net income rose to $29.5 million from $7.4 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $171.7 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $174.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dunkin’ shares closed at $30.81 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The stock sold at $19 per share last July in one of the restaurant industry’s most successful initial public offerings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.