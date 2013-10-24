FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dunkin' profit rises as it sells more sandwiches, beverages
October 24, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

Dunkin' profit rises as it sells more sandwiches, beverages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers purchased more of its sandwiches and cold beverages.

Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. shops reported a 4.2 percent rise in same-store sales in the third quarter ended Sept 28., compared with the 4 percent gain analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

Net income rose to $40.2 million, or 37 cents per share, from $29.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis the company earned 41 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 8.5 percent to $186.3 million. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas and Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

