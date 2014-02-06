FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dunkin' Donuts parent posts 23 pct jump in quarterly profit
February 6, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Dunkin' Donuts parent posts 23 pct jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher growth in sales at its Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and sandwich outlets.

The company’s net income rose to $42.1 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $34.3 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company earned 43 cents per share on an adjusted basis.

Total revenue rose 13 percent to $183.2 million.

Dunkin’ Brands also raised its quarterly dividend to 23 cents per share from 19 cents per share.

