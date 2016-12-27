FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Sports Direct sells Dunlop brand to Sumitomo Rubber Industries
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 27, 2016 / 11:08 AM / 8 months ago

Sports Direct sells Dunlop brand to Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Sports Direct is selling its Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) for $137.5 million as part of a strategy to home in on its core business and develop brand relationships, it said in a statement.

SRI will grant the British sportswear chain a royalty-free licence to continue to use the Dunlop brand for premium workwear and safety wear, it said. The price was in cash, after net debt and working capital on completion.

Sports Direct ended a tough 2016 with a warning that trading was not going to get any easier next year after a slump in first-half profit. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.