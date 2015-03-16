FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WPP submits bid for majority stake in Dunnhumby - source
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 16, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

WPP submits bid for majority stake in Dunnhumby - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British advertising group WPP has bid for a majority stake in Dunnhumby, the customer data business put up for sale by Tesco, a person familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Dunnhumby, which gathers and analyses data from almost 1 billion shoppers globally to help companies create customer loyalty and personalisation programmes, has been put up for sale as part of a drive by Tesco’s new boss Dave Lewis to slash costs and sell assets to mend the group’s finances.

Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, is pursuing the sale of a majority stake, rather than an outright exit or flotation, a separate source told Reuters in February.

That source had said around six or seven parties, including private equity-led bidding groups, had shown a serious interest in the business.

WPP, which has increased its presence in market research and analytics in recent years, declined to comment.

Tesco, which saw its shares rise 4 percent in afternoon trading, also declined to comment.

Lewis is plotting the supermarket’s fightback from years of market share losses, an accounting scandal and debt-ratings downgrades.

As part of that plan, Goldman Sachs was appointed to explore strategic options for Dunnhumby, which analysts value at up to 2 billion pounds ($3 billion).

Analysts said U.S. food retailer Kroger was also a possible suitor for Dunnhumby. ($1 = 0.6756 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton and James Davey; Editing by Guy Faulkonbridge and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.