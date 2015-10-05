FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA orders duodenoscope makers to conduct studies on use
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

FDA orders duodenoscope makers to conduct studies on use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered three Japanese manufacturers of duodenoscopes to conduct studies to evaluate how the devices are being used.

Olympus Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Pentax Medical, a unit of Hoya Corp, have been asked to submit postmarket surveillance plans within 30 days, the FDA said on Monday.(1.usa.gov/1LdYQcG)

In August, the FDA asked health care facilities using duodenoscopes and other reusable medical devices to meticulously follow the manufacturers’ cleaning instructions to avoid the spread of superbugs.

Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes inserted down the throat that are used to drain fluids from blocked pancreatic and biliary ducts. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.