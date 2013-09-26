FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts DuPage County School District 63, Ill. LT GOs to 'AA-'
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 7:24 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts DuPage County School District 63, Ill. LT GOs to 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday cut its underlying rating on DuPage County School District No. 63 (Cass), Illinois’ limited-tax general obligation bonds to AA-minus from double-A.

The rating was downgraded due to the district’s issuance of debt that exceeds its current capacity to use a direct levy under the debt service extension base, S&P said.

S&P also affirms the district’s outstanding unlimited tax general obligation rating at double-A. The outlook is stable.

