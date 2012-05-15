FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DuPont shortlists bidders for car paint unit-sources
#Funds News
May 15, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

DuPont shortlists bidders for car paint unit-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* BX-Bain, KKR-Onex, Carlyle, Apollo shortlisted buyers

* TPG-Advent, CVC-CD&R no longer involved-sources

* DuPont narrows down field after April 30 bids-sources

* Sources previously valued unit as much as $4 bln

By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont and Co has shortlisted four potential buyers for its car paint business after evaluating revised offers received on April 30, according to people familiar with the matter.

The consortium of Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital, the KKR & Co LP -Onex Corp pair, Carlyle Group LP, and Apollo Global Management LLC have advanced to the next round as DuPont seeks to negotiate with a smaller number of potential buyers, the sources said.

Sources have said the unit could be worth as much as $4 billion.

The business attracted initial bids from other private equity groups -- a consortium of TPG Capital Management LP and Advent International; and Clayton Dubilier & Rice teamed up with CVC Capital Partners, Reuters has reported.

Those groups are now out of the process, the sources said.

The four shortlisted parties have been given access to more detailed financial information to allow for in-depth due diligence, they said.

DuPont spokesman Gregg Schmidt declined to comment as did representatives from Carlyle, KKR, Bain, TPG, Advent, CD&R and CVC.

Blackstone, Apollo and Onex had no immediate comment.

Several of the buyout firms have concerns about DuPont’s earnings assumptions for the business as well as an industry trend, the sources said.

The buyout firms are also worried about the industry trend of volumes of paint sales to auto body shops being on a steady decline in the developed world, the sources added.

The performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco and other auto paint refinishers.

Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are also key customers, though selling to so-called original equipment manufacturers are not as lucrative.

