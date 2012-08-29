FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DuPont set for car paint unit deal this week-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 29, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

DuPont set for car paint unit deal this week-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - DuPont is nearing a deal to sell its car paint unit to private equity firm Carlyle Group LP as early as this week, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, marking the end of an 8-month-long auction.

The deal is likely to be in the region of $4.8 billion, one of the people said, cautioning that the final details were still being worked out. Complexities in negotiating a carve-out of the performance coatings unit delayed an agreement, the people added.

DuPont and Carlyle declined to comment.

DuPont’s performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco and other auto paint refinishers. Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are also key customers, although selling to so-called original equipment manufacturers is not as lucrative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.