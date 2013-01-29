FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DuPont puts cyanide business on the block-sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

DuPont puts cyanide business on the block-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - DuPont is exploring the sale of its cyanide business and has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to run the sale process, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The unit -- which sells the poisonous chemical for use in gold mining -- could be worth more than $700 million, according to two of the sources. It is projected to have earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $100 million, the sources said.

The 210-year-old chemical company is under pressure to focus more on its food and agriculture products. It sold its performance coatings unit last August to Carlyle Group LP for $4.9 billion cash.

DuPont Chief Executive Ellen Kullman is betting drought-resistant AquaMax corn seed, Curzate potato fungicides, Amylex beer enzymes and other food and agriculture products will make DuPont’s profit less subject to the ebbs and flows of its commodity chemicals business, which include its cyanide unit and its much larger paint business.

DuPont declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.