FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DuPont to take $315 mln restructuring charge in Q4
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

DuPont to take $315 mln restructuring charge in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - DuPont said it will take a record a pre-tax charge of about $315 million in the fourth quarter related to the spin-off of its performance chemical business and other restructuring measures.

The company said the performance chemical business will be named The Chemours Co and will apply to listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The spinoff is part of DuPont’s strategy to move into less volatile businesses. The chemicals unit has weighed on DuPont’s results since 2012, mainly due to weak prices for a white pigment used in toothpastes, sunscreen and other products. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.