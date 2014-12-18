DuPont to take $315 mln restructuring charge in Q4

Dec 18 (Reuters) - DuPont said it will take a record a pre-tax charge of about $315 million in the fourth quarter related to the spin-off of its performance chemical business and other restructuring measures.

The company said the performance chemical business will be named The Chemours Co and will apply to listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The spinoff is part of DuPont’s strategy to move into less volatile businesses. The chemicals unit has weighed on DuPont’s results since 2012, mainly due to weak prices for a white pigment used in toothpastes, sunscreen and other products. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)