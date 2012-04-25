FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-DuPont lifts dividend 5 pct on confident outlook
April 25, 2012

REFILE-DuPont lifts dividend 5 pct on confident outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - DuPont raised its quarterly dividend 5 percent on Wednesday, dipping further into its $3.41 billion cash reserve a week after affirming its annual earnings forecast.

The quarterly payout will rise to 43 cents from 41 cents and be payable on June 12 to shareholders on record by May 15.

The company posted higher-than-expected earnings last week, largely due to strong sales of agriculture products.

The company had $3.41 billion in cash or cash equivalents on hand as of March 31. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company has paid a dividend every quarter since 1904.

