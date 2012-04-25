UPDATE 1-DuPont lifts dividend 5 pct on confident outlook

* Payout raised to 43 cents, payable June 12

By Ernest Scheyder

April 25 (Reuters) - DuPont raised its quarterly dividend by 5 percent on Wednesday, dipping further into its $3.41 billion cash reserve a week after affirming its annual earnings forecast.

The quarterly payout will rise to 43 cents from 41 cents, payable on June 12 to shareholders on record as of May 15.

Shares rose 1.4 percent to $53.40 in morning trading after the news. The stock has traded between $37.10 and $57.50 over the past 52 weeks.

The company posted higher-than-expected earnings last week, largely due to strong sales of agriculture products. Th e company is “off to a good start for the year,” Chief Executive Ellen Kullman said at the time.

DuPont had $3.41 billion in cash or cash equivalents on hand as of March 31. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company has paid a dividend every quarter since 1904.

“This increase in the dividend reinforces our commitment to return value to our shareholders as we continue to invest in innovation through our research capabilities, customer partnerships and targeted acquisitions,” said Nicholas C. Fanandakis, DuPont’s chief financial officer.

Earlier this month, Dow Chemical Co, a DuPont rival, boosted its quarterly payout to 32 cents from 25 cents.