Breakingviews: DuPont's macro woes hand Nelson Peltz advantage

CHICAGO (Reuters Breakingviews) - DuPont’s macro woes give billionaire Nelson Peltz the advantage in his proxy fight at the $67 billion chemical giant.

Chief Executive Ellen Kullman tried to outflank him on Tuesday by promising more cuts and a bigger buyback when the 212-year-old Teflon-to-pesticides company announced its latest results. But DuPont is already barely hitting estimates. A stronger dollar and falling commodity prices may make that even harder in 2015.

Kullman has at least put in a better showing after fumbling her initial response to Peltz’s public critique of the company in the fall.

Back in October, she failed to give any concrete numbers to counter the activist’s argument that DuPont could trim up to $4 billion of costs by splitting its agriculture, nutrition and biosciences divisions from its other chemical businesses. Earlier this month, the uppity shareholder’s Trian fund announced it would seek board seats for Peltz and three others at the company’s next annual meeting.

Now DuPont says it will aim for an extra $300 million of cost savings on top of $1 billion already planned, while delivering the earlier cuts ahead of schedule. It also promised to buy back up to $4 billion of stock using proceeds from the pending spinoff of its performance chemicals unit. That’s double what DuPont spent on stock purchases last year.

Still, the fightback risks being overshadowed by swings in the currency and commodity markets. The company only barely hit its 2014 operating profit target, which it had already lowered, as the stronger dollar and weak agriculture markets dragged down revenue. It also warned that a more expensive domestic currency and falling crop prices would weigh on results in 2015. DuPont said it expects the dollar’s recent rise to lop 60 cents per share off its operating earnings next year, for example -- nearly double the 35 cents per share gain it expects to reap from cost cuts.

DuPont’s shares fell 3 per cent in early trading on Tuesday, despite the sop to shareholders. Even if the company delivers on its new promises, the difficulty of forecasting macro swings leaves Kullman on the back foot as she tries to build the barricades against Peltz.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chemical maker DuPont raised its cost-savings target by 30 percent and unveiled fresh plans to buy back up to $4 billion of stock as it announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2014 results on Jan. 27.

- The measures came a few weeks after activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management revealed it was seeking four seats on the company’s board.

- DuPont reported full-year operating earnings of $4.01 per share in 2014, in line with a previously lowered forecast. It said it expected 2015 operating earnings of $4 to $4.20 per share, including earnings from its performance chemicals unit, which it plans to spin off.

- That was below the average analyst forecast of $4.46 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

- The $67 billion chemical maker said it would aim for a further $300 million of annual cost savings on top of an existing target of $1 billion.

- It said it would use a dividend expected from the spinoff of performance chemicals to buy back up to $4 billion of the company’s own shares over the 12 to 18 months following the separation.

- DuPont’s shares fell 3.2 percent in early trading after the earnings announcement.