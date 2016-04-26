FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DuPont expects SEC review of Dow deal to end by June 30
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
April 26, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

DuPont expects SEC review of Dow deal to end by June 30

Swetha Gopinath, Amrutha Gayathri

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - DuPont said on Tuesday it expected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s review of its proposed merger with Dow Chemical Co to be completed by the end of June.

The two chemical companies agreed to combine in an all-stock merger in December, valued at $130 billion at the time, in a first step towards breaking up into three separate businesses.

“We are shooting for October-November kind of close of the transaction,” DuPont Chief Executive Edward Breen said on a post-earnings call.

“Everything with the merger with Dow is right along the track we thought it would be ... filings in jurisdictions around the world have happened on the schedule we needed,” he told Reuters.

DuPont said last month that the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and materials to assess the merger.

DuPont indicated on Tuesday that the second request under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act was anticipated and “everything is according to the timeline”.

DuPont said it was aiming to buy back $2 billion of shares in 2016, and would make the repurchases after shareholders vote on the deal, expected to be held after completion of the SEC review.

DuPont on Monday reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and raised its 2016 earnings forecast, citing a weakening of the dollar against “most currencies.”

DuPont shares were up about 2.2 percent at $67.42 on Tuesday. Up to Monday’s close, they had fallen by about 7 percent over the past 12 months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.