DuPont revenue rises on demand for plastics, solar panel parts
October 22, 2013 / 10:19 AM / 4 years ago

DuPont revenue rises on demand for plastics, solar panel parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. chemical maker DuPont’s third-quarter revenue rose 5 percent in part due to higher sales of solar panel parts and performance materials.

Revenue rose to $7.74 billion from $7.39 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $285 million from $5 million a year earlier, when the company recorded charges related to severance and restructuring.

Profit was 30 cents on a per share basis for the latest reported quarter.

Performance materials business makes plastics used in array of industries including packaging, adhesives and sporting goods.

