DuPont sales drop on strong dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chemicals and seed producer DuPont reported lower quarterly sales largely due to a strong dollar.

Net loss attributable to the company was $253 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of $683 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 9.4 percent to $5.3 billion.

DuPont and Dow Chemical Co agreed to merge in an all-stock deal in December in a first step towards breaking up into three separate businesses. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)