DuPont expects SEC to finish review of Dow merger by June
April 26, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

DuPont expects SEC to finish review of Dow merger by June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - DuPont said on Tuesday it expected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s review of its proposed merger with Dow Chemical Co would be completed by the end of June.

The two chemical companies agreed to combine in an all-stock merger in December, valued at $130 billion at the time, in a first step towards breaking up into three separate businesses.

“We continue to expect to complete the merger in the second half of 2016, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals,” DuPont Chief Executive Edward Breen said on a post-earnings call.

DuPont said last month that the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and materials to assess the merger.

Breen on Tuesday did not say when the companies expect the DoJ to finish its review.

DuPont on Monday reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and raised its 2016 profit forecast, citing a weakening of the dollar against “most currencies.”

DuPont shares were up about 1 percent at $66.64 before the bell on Tuesday. Up to Monday’s close, they had fallen by about 7 percent over the past 12 months. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
