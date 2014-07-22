FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DuPont profit inches up 4 pct, raises dividend
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

DuPont profit inches up 4 pct, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont’s quarterly profit inched up 4 percent and raised its quarterly dividend for the third time in the last 27 months.

Net income attributable to DuPont rose to $1.07 billion, or $1.15 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.03 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales slid about 1 percent to $9.71 billion.

DuPont said it would pay a dividend of 47 cents per share in the third quarter, higher than the 45 cents paid in the second quarter.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
