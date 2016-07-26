FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
DuPont profit rises 8.5 percent as costs fall
July 26, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

DuPont profit rises 8.5 percent as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26(Reuters) - Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont reported an 8.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.02 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $940 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 0.8 percent to $7.06 billion, the company said on Tuesday.

DuPont is merging with Dow Chemical Co in an all-stock deal - a first step toward breaking up the combined company into three separate businesses focused on agriculture, material science and specialty products. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
