FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DuPont to sell glass-laminating products business for $543 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

DuPont to sell glass-laminating products business for $543 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - DuPont said it would sell its glass-laminating products business to Japan’s Kuraray Co Ltd for $543 million, as part of a plan to shift its focus to agriculture, alternative energy and specialty materials.

Synthetic fiber maker Kuraray will also pay the value of inventories, the companies said in a statement.

The glass-laminating business, housed in DuPont’s packaging & industrial polymers unit, makes products used in architectural, automotive and industrial applications.

The business, which has 600 employees and six manufacturing sites in the United States, Europe and Asia, reported sales of about $500 million in 2012, Dupont said.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2014.

As part of DuPont’s shift to high-growth areas, the company said last month it would spin off its paint pigments unit into a separately traded public company within 18 months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.