FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DuPont says Glass Lewis reached "wrong conclusion" in backing Peltz
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 30, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

DuPont says Glass Lewis reached "wrong conclusion" in backing Peltz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - DuPont said Glass Lewis had reached the “wrong conclusion in failing to recommend a vote” for all 12 of its directors, a day after the proxy advisory firm backed activist investor Nelson Peltz’s demand for a board seat.

Trian Fund Management LP has put up for three nominees for election to DuPont’s board, besides Chief Executive Peltz himself.

DuPont has refused to add Peltz to its board and has rejected his demand to split the company’s volatile materials business from the more stable units such as agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.