DuPont meets with Trian's board nominees-sources

Feb 3 (Reuters) - DuPont has interviewed activist investment firm Trian Fund Management LP’s slate of directors, including its founder Nelson Peltz, according to people familiar with the matter, a step that could lead to a compromise with the chemical company.

DuPont hosted the interviews at its Wilmington, Delaware, headquarters last week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the meetings were confidential.

Representatives for DuPont and Trian declined to comment.

Trian announced its intent to nominate its chief executive Peltz and three others to DuPont’s board in a Jan. 8 letter to the company. While DuPont has said it would review the nominations, the interviews represent the first sign that DuPont is taking concrete steps to assess their candidacy. (Reporting by Mike Stone)