Trian says DuPont's shareholders show strong interest for Trian nominee
March 16, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Trian says DuPont's shareholders show strong interest for Trian nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management LP said there was “strong interest” among large DuPont shareholders for a representative from the hedge fund to join the chemical conglomerate’s board.

"We are also pleased with the positive feedback that we have received from DuPont stockholders regarding all of Trian's nominees," the hedge fund said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1wPXi3H)

DuPont on Friday rejected Trian’s proposal to add two nominees each to its board and the board of a unit the company plans to spin off. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

