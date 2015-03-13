FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DuPont rejects four Peltz nominees
March 13, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

DuPont rejects four Peltz nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - DuPont rejected hedge fund Trian’s proposal of four nominees, according to a letter to activist investor Nelson Peltz from the company’s board on Friday.

Trian wants two of its nominees, including Peltz, on the DuPont Board and two on the Chemours Board, Dupont said.

The letter follows Peltz's call with DuPont Chief Executive Ellen Kullman on March 11, the company said. (1.usa.gov/18jzhqi)

Trian, which holds 24.6 million shares in DuPont, has been urging DuPont to split its volatile materials business from the rest of the company, an offer DuPont has repeatedly rejected.

DuPont said on Wednesday that it would add one of Trian’s nominees, John Myers, to its board. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
