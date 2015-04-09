Trian says DuPont shares could be worth more than $120 by 2017-end

April 9 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management LP, which is seeking four seats on DuPont’s board, said the chemical company’s shares could be worth more than $120 by the end of 2017.

DuPont shares closed at $71.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock should be trading at $78.90, according to StarMine’s intrinsic valuation model, which takes analysts’ five-year estimates and models the growth trajectory over a longer period of time.

Activist investor Trian, which owns 24.6 million DuPont shares valued at about $1.8 billion, also on Thursday urged shareholders to vote for its chief executive, Nelson Peltz, and three other board nominees.

DuPont in a separate statement urged shareholders to vote for all 12 of its existing directors. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)