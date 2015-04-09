FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trian says DuPont shares could be worth more than $120 by 2017-end
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 9, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Trian says DuPont shares could be worth more than $120 by 2017-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management LP, which is seeking four seats on DuPont’s board, said the chemical company’s shares could be worth more than $120 by the end of 2017.

DuPont shares closed at $71.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock should be trading at $78.90, according to StarMine’s intrinsic valuation model, which takes analysts’ five-year estimates and models the growth trajectory over a longer period of time.

Activist investor Trian, which owns 24.6 million DuPont shares valued at about $1.8 billion, also on Thursday urged shareholders to vote for its chief executive, Nelson Peltz, and three other board nominees.

DuPont in a separate statement urged shareholders to vote for all 12 of its existing directors. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.