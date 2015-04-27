ISS backs Nelson Peltz' demand for DuPont board seat-WSJ

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. proxy advisory firm ISS has recommended DuPont shareholders vote in favor of activist investor Nelson Peltz and another nominee joining the chemical conglomerate’s board, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Peltz’s hedge fund Trian Fund Management, DuPont’s fifth-largest shareholder with a 2.7 percent stake, has for months criticized DuPont’s underperformance.

Peltz had put up himself and three other nominees for election to DuPont’s board. DuPont had refused to add Peltz, but had said it was prepared to accept another nominee, John Myers.

Myers is the other nominee recommended by ISS, according to the Journal.

ISS, Trian and DuPont were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)